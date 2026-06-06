Kunnamkulam: In a dramatic incident during an Operation Thoofan raid, a man allegedly hid cannabis inside a cooker containing rice after seeing the police arrive. However, when the cooker whistle blew, the smell of cannabis alerted the officers, leading to the accused being caught with 400 grams of ganja.

The accused has been identified as Bineesh (40), a resident of Adupputty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place after Kunnamkulam Sub Inspector Rakesh received confidential information on Friday morning that cannabis was being stored at a house in Aduppootty, Kunnamkulam.

Based on the information, a police team reached the house and began searching various areas. During the two-hour-long inspection, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the kitchen when the cooker started whistling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police immediately checked the cooker and found a packet containing cannabis hidden inside the boiling rice.

During further investigation, police found that Bineesh was involved in two previous cases. He was also an accused in an incident where he allegedly threatened an Excise Inspector and team by waving a knife.