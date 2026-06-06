Kasaragod: What began as a school holiday venture to earn some pocket money ended in tragedy when two brothers were killed after a retaining wall collapsed on them near Adoor in Delampady panchayat on Saturday evening.

The victims, Munsir (9) and Musammil (14), sons of driver Abubacker and Saudha, had set up a small pop-up snack stall near a bus waiting shelter at Ponoram in Sanchakkadavu, said panchayat president A Musthafa.

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The brothers were students of the Government Higher Secondary School, Adoor. Musammil was in Class VIII, while Munsir was in Class V.

Their friend and neighbour, Wahash (14), was at the stall to buy a packet of potato chips when the retaining wall behind them collapsed around 5 pm.

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The wall, built of laterite stones, had been constructed recently and belonged to a house that had celebrated its housewarming ceremony a month ago.

The children were buried under the debris. Munsir and Musammil were rushed to EK Nayanar Cooperative Hospital at Cherkala, where they were declared dead. Wahash, who suffered serious injuries, is battling for his life at a private hospital in Kasaragod.

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Adhur police have registered a case.

Kasaragod district has been battered by extremely heavy rainfall and is expected to receive more than 204 mm of rain within 24 hours. A red alert remains in force, and the district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Sunday.

The tragedy comes amid a series of rain-related incidents in the district. On Friday, a 10-metre-high retaining wall of a church collapsed onto a road in Kanhangad. No one was injured as the road was deserted at the time. An aided lower primary school stands next to the church, and a major tragedy was averted as the children were inside their classrooms. It was also an under-construction wall, and four workers moved away moments before it came crashing down.

On Saturday, a scooter rider was injured at Mavungal near Kanhangad after another roadside retaining wall collapsed following incessant rain.

Retaining wall collapses onto house

A family in the Mangalpady panchayat escaped unhurt after a retaining wall in the backyard collapsed onto their house. The wall fell onto the house of Khalid, a resident of Kaikamba near Uppala, amid heavy rain on Saturday.

Family members were inside the house when the wall gave way. The collapse damaged the kitchen and other portions of the house.