Thrissur: A 72-year-old man was tied up and assaulted during a robbery at his house in Mannuthy in the early hours of Sunday, with the thieves escaping with 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

The incident took place at the residence of Somasekharan, a native of Ollukkara, around 3 am. According to police, the thieves entered the house by breaking open the rear grill while Somasekharan was asleep.

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They then tied him up and stole 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments kept inside a cupboard and a two-sovereign gold chain worn by Somasekharan. After the thieves fled, Somasekharan managed to free himself and alert neighbours.

Police reached the spot soon after and conducted a preliminary investigation. In his statement, Somasekharan told police that the three men were speaking Hindi.

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During an inspection by the dog squad, the police dog traced the suspected escape route of the thieves to a nearby monastery. The forensic team also examined the house and collected evidence, including fingerprints.

Mannuthy Police Inspector Biju C V said that although Somasekharan lives in the house with his family, his wife and daughter-in-law had gone to a relative's house in Chembuthra on Saturday. His only son is working abroad. Police suspect the robbers may have had prior information about these details.