A 61-year-old man lost an eyelid after being attacked by a stray dog at Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram. The injured has been identified as Chandran, a resident of Kattachal. Chandran lives with his wife, Sarojini Devi, at their home in Kattachal. The couple have two daughters, Divya and Deepa, who live and work in Ernakulam.

According to Anilkumar, secretary of the local residents' association, the incident occurred on the morning of June 5 when Chandran stepped out of his home to buy groceries. "He had been undergoing physiotherapy for a shoulder ailment and the physiotherapist had visited him that morning. His wife then asked him to buy some groceries to make tea," Anilkumar said.

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"On the way, he walked past a group of stray dogs that roam the area. One of the dogs suddenly jumped at his face and bit off his eyelid," he added.

Following the incident, residents rushed Chandran to a nearby hospital. However, as he required specialised treatment, he was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

"We had to move him from one hospital to another because he needed specialised ophthalmological care. He was eventually taken to the Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery around 11 pm," Anilkumar told Onmanorama.

According to his younger daughter, Deepa, the hospital was crowded when Chandran was admitted. "It's the Medical College Hospital, so there were many patients. We had to seek the intervention of the Chief Minister's Office to ensure he received timely treatment," she told Onmanorama.

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Deepa, who was at work in Ernakulam when the incident occurred, immediately rushed to her father's side. "I didn't even go home after work. I boarded a train directly to Thiruvananthapuram," she said.

Deepa said Chandran's condition appeared to have worsened on Monday. "He is in a lot of pain and is showing signs of discomfort," she said. "Since the previous day was a Sunday and the doctors are yet to begin rounds on Monday, he has not yet been examined today."

According to Deepa, doctors informed the family that the treatment provided so far and the surgery performed were only temporary measures and that reconstructive treatment could begin only after his condition stabilises.

"They told us the injuries have been stitched up for now, but proper plastic surgery to reconstruct the damaged eyelid can be performed only after he recovers," she said.

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However, the doctors have not yet indicated how long that process may take. The family said Chandran's vision can only be assessed after he recovers further. He also sustained injuries to his nose and lip, both of which required stitches.

Anilkumar said stray dog attacks are a recurring problem in the area, with a pack of dogs often attacking people who pass through the locality. "There have been instances where the same person was attacked twice by these dogs. Even the panchayat vice-president was once chased by them," he told Onmanorama.

Chandran's family alleged that the dogs continue to remain in the area because some residents regularly feed them. "We had previously lodged a complaint about the issue. The dogs were taken away following the complaint, but they were later returned after being vaccinated," Deepa told Onmanorama.