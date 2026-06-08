Kanhangad: In a first, the Kasaragod district panchayat has decided to provide free breakfast to all in-patients at the district hospital in Kanhangad. The scheme was launched on Monday, making the hospital perhaps the first district hospital in Kerala where breakfast, lunch and dinner are assured free of cost through a combination of public and community initiatives.

District panchayat president A Sabu Abraham said the project was the first of its kind in Kerala, with a district panchayat taking over the responsibility of providing breakfast to all in-patients in a district hospital. The menu was finalised in consultation with the hospital dietitian and includes puttu and kadala (Bengal gram) curry, dosa, idli, sambar, chutney and egg curry. "We are also planning to extend the scheme to dialysis patients and their caregivers," he said.

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Kanhangad MLA Govindan Pallikkappil, who inaugurated the scheme, said it emerged from the district panchayat's public interaction forums, where residents were invited to suggest welfare and development initiatives. One of the recurring suggestions was the provision of breakfast at the district hospital.

The initiative fills the final gap in free meal support at the district hospital, which is managed by the district panchayat.

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For years, RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati has been providing lunch to in-patients every day. On special occasions such as Onam and Vishu, the organisation also serves a full-course sadya to patients admitted to the hospital.

Dinner has for years been provided by DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM.

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Before the District Panchayat's intervention, breakfast support came only in fragments. The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation in Kanhangad used to provide breakfast every Saturday, while Gangan, an attender attached to the District Medical Office, regularly brought breakfast prepared at his home for destitute patients admitted to the hospital, usually around five people at a time.

Against this backdrop, the district panchayat's decision to take over breakfast distribution has completed the circle of meal support for hundreds of patients admitted to the hospital every day.

The District Panchayat has earmarked ₹20 lakh for the project. Hospital authorities estimate that around 180 patients are admitted on any given day. "We intend to continue the programme throughout our tenure and will allocate additional funds whenever required," Sabu Abraham said.

Food preparation and distribution have been entrusted to a Kudumbashree unit. Following a quotation process, the Kannaki Kudumbashree unit of Kanhangad Municipality was selected to implement the project.

Speaking at the inauguration, the MLA said the scheme would provide significant relief to economically vulnerable patients and their families, many of whom struggle to meet daily food expenses during prolonged hospital stays.