The Kerala government on Monday carried out a major reshuffle in the state's IAS bureaucracy, transferring and posting nearly 47 officers across key departments, the first significant administrative overhaul after the UDF came to power.

Among the notable decisions was the posting of recently reinstated officers B Ashok and N Prashanth. Ashok was appointed Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, while Prashanth was posted as Special Secretary, Sports Department. He will also hold full additional charge of Special Secretary of the Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Archaeology and Archives departments.

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The appointments come a day after the UDF government revoked the suspension orders issued against the two officers by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration.

The two officers had been suspended for publicly criticising the LDF administration, with the government maintaining that their actions violated social media and service conduct rules.

Among the key changes, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Vigilance) Bishwanath Sinha was given additional charge of the Coir Development and Housing departments while being relieved of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department.

Chief Minister's secretary Rathan U Kelkar was given additional charge of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Information and Public Relations, and Welfare of the Elderly departments, further consolidating his role in the administration.

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In another notable change, Divya S Iyer was appointed Principal Director of the Local Self Government Department, while Afsana Perween was transferred as Director of Collegiate Education with additional charge of Controller of Entrance Examinations.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyothilal was entrusted with the additional charge of the Planning and Economic Affairs Department and Member Secretary of the Kerala State Planning Board.

T V Anupama was shifted from the Local Self Government Department and appointed Secretary, Transport Department, with additional charge of the Airports, Metro Rail, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, and Official Language departments.

Minhaj Alam, who was serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), was transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Department and Agriculture Production Commissioner. The officer will hold the additional charges of Additional Chief Secretary of the Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Archaeology and Archives departments.

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Senior IAS officer M G Rajamanickam was moved from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and appointed Chairman and Managing Director of KSEB, while retaining additional responsibilities in the Power, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs departments.

Among other key changes, Sharmila Mary Joseph was moved to the Health and Family Welfare Department as Principal Secretary, while Snehil Kumar Singh was appointed Director of General Education from his previous post as Director of Collegiate Education.

The government also created two ex-cadre posts — Commissioner, Land Revenue and Principal Director, Local Self Government Department — as part of the restructuring exercise.