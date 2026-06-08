With heavy rainfall continuing across Kerala and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for several districts, the district collectors of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

The Collectors of these districts announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, professional colleges, madrasas, tuition centres and anganwadis, on June 9.

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However, university examinations and PSC examinations scheduled for Tuesday will be held as planned. The holiday will not apply to residential schools.

The decision was taken in view of the IMD's red alert in both districts. Due to heavy rainfall, there were reports of widespread waterlogging in many parts of the state.

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The IMD has issued a red alert for three districts in Kerala on Tuesday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours at isolated places. An orange alert, indicating the possibility of rainfall in the range of 12 cm and 20 cm, is in place for Malappuram and Wayanad. Meanwhile, a yellow alert is issued for all other districts.