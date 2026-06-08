The Naruvamoodu police on Sunday arrested three youths in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old at Punnamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused have been identified as Aromal, Karthikeyan and Ajith.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Saturday near a textile shop in Punnamoodu. The three accused, who were known to Shiva Soorya (18), arrived on a motorcycle and got into an altercation with him. The FIR states that the trio allegedly attacked the youth with the intention of killing him over a previous dispute.

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According to the Naruvamoodu police, the assault stemmed from an incident during a football match held more than a year ago.

"The scuffle broke out over an incident that occurred during a football match about a year-and-a-half ago," the police told Onmanorama.

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After the assault left Shiva Soorya unconscious, the three accused were seen lifting him onto their motorcycle and taking him away. Police said the trio later took the youth to a nearby Hospital before leaving the spot.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

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According to the police, the accused had no prior criminal record or history of violent behaviour.

"They have only recently turned 18. There were no cases registered against them until now," the officer added.

The accused have been booked under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.