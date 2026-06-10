Kottayam: The MG University Syndicate has let off Dr V S Joy, the former principal of Maharaja’s College, with a mere warning in connection with the promotion of P M Arsho to a postgraduate class allegedly in violation of rules, while he was state secretary of the SFI.

At the previous Syndicate meeting, the varsity Registrar had informed the body that Arsho’s promotion was granted in violation of rules and that the college had, in fact, submitted an incorrect report in the matter. The Left-backed Syndicate, however, chose to overlook these findings and at the final meeting of the present Syndicate, it merely decided to caution the principal to exercise greater care in such cases.

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The controversy dates back to 2024 and surfaced after the Save University Campaign Committee filed complaints with the Governor and the MG University Vice Chancellor. The complaint alleged that Arsho, who was enrolled in the five-year Integrated Archaeology course at Maharaja’s College, was promoted to the seventh semester without clearing the sixth semester examinations. It also pointed out that while 75 per cent attendance was mandatory to appear for the fifth and sixth semester examinations, Arsho had only 10 per cent attendance.

In its explanation to the university, the college principal stated that Arsho had only 10 per cent attendance in the sixth semester, but was granted 27 days of attendance on account of his participation in university and college union activities.

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However, as per university rules, only up to 15 days of attendance relaxation is permitted in a semester. On this basis, the university concluded that the promotion had been granted in violation of regulations.

During the period of the controversy, Dr V S Joy and S Shajila Beevi served as principals of the college.