Kozhikode: The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has confirmed Nipah virus infection in the 43-year-old man undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health authorities informed on Thursday. The patient, who is being treated in a specially prepared isolation ward at the hospital, remains in critical condition and is on ventilator support. A team of specialist doctors is closely monitoring his health status.

The confirmation comes a day after preliminary tests conducted at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital indicated the presence of the virus. Following the positive result from NIV Pune, health authorities have intensified surveillance and containment measures in the district.

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As the patient is suspected of having contracted the virus while performing cleaning work at a godown reportedly inhabited by birds and bats, health authorities have initiated efforts to determine the exact source of the infection. The district health department has prepared the patient's route map after collecting information from relatives and others. Health workers are assessing details of people who may have come into contact with the patient.

Samples of five persons identified as primary contacts of the patient will be tested at Kozhikode Medical College. Authorities are also identifying and monitoring additional contacts as part of the state's Nipah containment protocol. Further decisions on containment and preventive measures will be taken at high-level meetings of senior health department officials. Health Minister K Muraleedharan is expected to chair a review meeting to assess the situation and coordinate the state's response.