Kumarakom/Changanassery: Even as heavy rains lash the region, thick mats of water hyacinth continue to choke canals and backwaters in the low-lying western parts of Kottayam, raising fears of flooding amid blocked waterways.

The Meenachil river, its tributaries, the AC Canal and several adjoining streams are now heavily infested with the weed, and any delay in clearing it could heighten flood risks during spells of intense rainfall.

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In areas like Kumarakom, Changanassery, Thiruvarpu and Aymanam, water hyacinths continue to stagnate across waterways. Blockages caused by bridge pillars, overhanging tree branches and overgrown vegetation along the banks have further impeded its movement with the water flow. Neither the local self-government bodies nor the Irrigation Department has taken effective steps to clear these obstructions.

Earlier, opening the Thanneermukkom Bund shutters helped control the spread of the weed, as the inflow of saline water aided its decay. However, this year, lower salinity levels have prevented its natural decomposition. With the onset of the monsoon, further diluting the salt content, the weed has begun to flourish once again.

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The proliferation of water hyacinth has also led to a sharp rise in mosquito breeding, triggering health concerns among residents living along the water bodies.

Water hyacinth continues to remain uncleared from the Kottathodu canal, where the Sri Narayana Jayanti boat race is scheduled on August 28. The Attippedika canal, too, remains choked with weeds, and the situation is no different in other canals across the western region.

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Crisis worsens in Changanassery

Removal of water hyacinth from the AC Canal has come to a standstill after a machine deployed for clearing the weed fell into the water body the other day. With heavy rains pushing up water levels, a mix of water hyacinth and waste is now beginning to flow into houses in AC Colony. In contrast, the Alappuzha stretch from Kidangara onwards has reported relatively lower levels of infestation.

The weed has also choked the Changanassery–Vettadi Canal, which connects to the AC Canal, as well as several other feeder canals. The Changanassery Boat Jetty canal, Kottayam canal and Vettithuruthu canal also remain severely affected by the weed menace

Canals such as Pallam–Changanassery canal, Muttar–Neelamperoor canal and Karimpanadi–Pazhayakalam canal, too, have remained clogged with water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds for several years.

Plans remain on paper

In 2017, the Union government directed the state to prepare a detailed project report for the removal of water hyacinth in Kuttanad and to implement measures to prevent its recurrence. It also informed that funds would be released under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) based on the state’s proposal.

The Centre had also announced ₹50 crore for weed removal and an annual allocation of ₹10 crore for preventive measures. However, there has been no clarity regarding the project's progress since then.