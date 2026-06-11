Idukki: A 59-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after falling into a stream while trying to flee from a snake during VB-G RAM G work in Rajakkad, Idukki, on Thursday afternoon.

The injured woman has been identified as Saly Kurian (59), a resident of Mammattikkanam in Rajakkad. She was part of a group of workers engaged in cleaning a stream overgrown with vegetation when the incident occurred.

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According to local residents, a snake was swept along by the flowing water and suddenly appeared near the work site. Frightened by the sight, Saly attempted to run to safety but lost her footing and fell into the stream. She suffered a fracture and other injuries to her left leg. Following the incident, she was taken to the Rajakkad Community Health Centre and later shifted to Adimali Taluk Hospital for further treatment.

The incident has prompted VBG-RAMG workers to demand that employment activities in waterlogged areas be suspended during periods of heavy rainfall. They have also called for greater priority to be given to work in agricultural lands until weather conditions improve. Meanwhile, Health Department officials have advised the public to avoid entering contaminated rainwater during the monsoon season due to potential health and safety risks.

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Local residents also questioned the practicality of carrying out stream-cleaning and pre-monsoon maintenance work amid continuous heavy rainfall, citing increased risks to workers.