Edathua: A string of solar street light battery thefts has plunged large parts of Edathua grama panchayat into darkness, triggering protests from opposition members who allege inaction by the ruling council.

As part of the protest, panchayat members Jeemon Joseph and Vineetha staged a sit-in outside the panchayat office here on Thursday.

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Batteries from solar street lights have been stolen across most wards in the local body, with more than 25 batteries already missing from various locations.

The latest incidents were reported on Monday night on the opposite bank of the Orthodox church in Ward 8 and near the bridge at Thayankari, where the road branches off towards Champakkulam. The thefts have been ongoing for over a month and a half, occurring at any time, day or night. In some locations, streetlight battery boxes were also found damaged.

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Panchayat authorities, meanwhile, maintain that a complaint has been filed with the police and an investigation is underway.