​Kunnamkulam: Around 15 passengers were injured after two private buses collided at Asharippadi in Choondal near Kunnamkulam around 9 am today.

The buses, both operating on the Thrissur–Kunnamkulam route, crashed into each other while one was travelling towards Choondal via the Vettukad-Asharippadi road and the other was approaching from the opposite direction. The accident occurred amid heavy traffic congestion caused by another road accident earlier in the morning at Kechery, forcing vehicles to take alternate routes.

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The injured passengers were shifted to a private hospital in Choondal for treatment. Police from Kunnamkulam have initiated an investigation.

The front portions of both buses were completely damaged in the collision.