In Perumthatta, a hilly village near Kalpetta, the passion for football outlives the final whistle of a game. It lingers in the air, quite literally, and spills into the rhythm of everyday life here.

Near the village ground at its heart, local players follow a tradition of hanging their worn-out football boots from the branches of a windmill tree as an affirmation of their love for the game. Set close to the ground amid sprawling tea plantations, this windmill tree has now evolved into the centrepiece of local footballing culture.

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From its branches hang boots, torn, faded, and weather-beaten, each one carrying the imprint of countless matches and moments on the field.

The custom began several years ago and has since grown into a tradition. Discarded boots were once left scattered around the ground, gradually affecting its appearance. As concerns were raised, an idea took shape among the players: instead of letting them lie forgotten, why not hang them on the nearby tree? From that thought, Perunthatta’s now-famous `boot tree' was born.

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Over time, the tree and the players have grown together. With every passing season, new boots replace the old on the field, while the retired ones find a final resting place among the branches. Within their worn-out stitches lie echoes of victories, defeats and everything in between.

Today, the tree stands not just as a local curiosity but as a living monument to seasons of football that have shaped the spirit of the game in Perunthatta.