Idukki: Two houses belonging to brothers were damaged in a wild elephant attack at Idathattu in Churulipathal, under Kanjikuzhy Panchayat near Cheruthoni, on Friday night. The houses owned by Chelachuvattile Pathrose and Baby sustained extensive damage.

No one was present in either house at the time of the incident. Pathrose had gone to the hospital with his son, while the other family members were also away. Baby's family was likewise not at home when the elephants entered the area.

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The wild elephants, which strayed into the residential locality late at night, broke doors and windows of the houses. Household appliances, including a washing machine, were destroyed. The animals also damaged storage areas containing food items and consumed provisions, including rice. Significant destruction was reported inside both houses.

The incident occurred in a residential area in Ward 9 of Kanjikuzhy Panchayat. Local residents said wild elephants frequently enter the area from nearby forests, such as Palkkulammedu and Maniyarankudi. Crop damage and raids on agricultural produce have become a recurring problem in the area.

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Residents demanded immediate compensation for the affected families whose houses were damaged and timely assistance for farmers suffering crop losses due to wildlife incursions.