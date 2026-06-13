Ambalamugal: Illegal parking of tanker lorries along Refinery Road has emerged as a major safety concern, with commuters and local residents bearing the brunt of the menace. Complaints are mounting that, despite several accidents on the stretch over the years, authorities have failed to curb the hazardous practice of roadside parking.

A large number of fuel tankers remain parked on either side of the road round the clock, effectively narrowing the carriageway and creating serious traffic bottlenecks and safety hazards.

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A disaster waiting to happen

The situation is particularly alarming as many of these tankers are loaded with petroleum products and other hazardous chemicals. Left parked along the roadside without adherence to basic safety norms, they pose the risk of a major disaster, with even a minor mishap having the potential to trigger catastrophic consequences.

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The massive trucks also obstruct the line of sight for pedestrians and motorists. Two-wheeler riders are among the worst affected, with accidents involving bikes crashing into parked tankers, particularly at night, being reported frequently.

The problem is compounded by the poor condition of the road. Stretches of Refinery Road, particularly in front of Jwalagiri Amas Hospital and near the tar plant, have remained in a state of disrepair for a long time, with large potholes forcing vehicles to crawl through the damaged sections.

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On the already narrow carriageway, the combination of deep potholes and rows of illegally parked tankers has created a major bottleneck, resulting in severe traffic snarls during the morning and evening peak hours.