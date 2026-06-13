Munnar: Police have registered a case against 20 persons for allegedly encroaching on government land and constructing sheds in Munnar. The case was filed under the Land Conservancy Act based on a complaint lodged by Special Tahsildar C V Gayathri regarding the encroachment of government land in Survey No 912 at M G Nagar.

Those booked include K Kanthimathi (46), K Ravi Devan (49), S Tamil Selvi (43), M Ramya (39), K Murugeswari (41), V Kanchammadevi (35), M Manoj (49), M Rajeswari (41), M Ramesh (46), S Vidya (35), C Leela (55), M Guruvamma (65), M Reena (32), G Radha (46), M Panchavarnam (50), R Anna Lakshmi (49), M Selva Rani (56), M Nandini (46), C Rangarajan (56), and M Poomari (56), all residents of various settlements in Munnar.

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According to officials, the accused had encroached upon the government land and erected sheds within the past month. The Revenue Department had initially removed the structures, but the group allegedly reoccupied the land and reconstructed the sheds. The encroachments were cleared once again by revenue authorities a week ago.

Police action was initiated after the alleged encroachment was repeated despite earlier eviction measures. Investigations are underway.