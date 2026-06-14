Kochi: For commuters who spend hours crawling through the bottlenecks on SA Road, November could bring long-awaited relief. The company constructing the Chilavannur Bund Bridge says the delayed project is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by then.

However, whether vehicles will actually begin using the bridge in November remains to be seen. The project has already missed several deadlines, with the original contract stipulating completion by December 2025.

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Traffic congestion on the SA Road has worsened significantly since the demolition of the old Chilavannur Bund Bridge, which once served as a crucial link for hundreds of vehicles every day. Before it was dismantled, light vehicles travelling from Kundannoor and Tripunithura towards Panampilly Nagar and Thevara largely depended on this route. With the bridge closed, motorists have been forced to use the SA Road to cross the Chilavannur backwaters, contributing to severe congestion.

The project has now entered a critical stage with work on the bridge's central span underway. The new structure will feature a distinctive 16-metre-high flower-pot-shaped arch. While the Aluva bridge also has an arch design, its arches run parallel, whereas those of the Chilavannur bridge will meet at the centre. This unique design gave the structure an architectural profile expected to become a striking landmark.

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The bridge is being constructed using corrosion-resistant special grade B0 steel. Around 80 steel segments, each weighing between 10 and 20 tonnes, have to be lifted and fixed into position using giant cranes. More than half of this work has already been completed, with 46 segments installed.

Once all the steel segments are in place, welding work will begin, after which the temporary steel supports will be removed. The deck slab will then be concreted, while the bridge railings and the remaining portions of the old bridge will be dismantled simultaneously.

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The approach road on one side of the bridge has already been completed, while work on the other side is about 80 per cent finished. The remaining approach work will be completed alongside the casting of the deck slab. Before the bridge can be opened, the temporary construction piles will be removed, the old bridge will be completely demolished and dredging will be carried out to increase the depth of the water channel beneath it.

According to the construction company, the bridge could be opened to light vehicles by the end of October and to heavy vehicles in November. At the same time, it has sounded a note of caution, pointing out that heavy rainfall is expected over the next three months.

"The remaining work involves lifting and fixing steel components weighing between 10 and 20 tonnes at a height of 16 metres using giant cranes. Welding these components can only be carried out if the rains subside," company officials said.

For now, commuters can only hope that this deadline holds and that the long-delayed bridge finally delivers the relief they have been waiting for.