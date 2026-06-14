Edakkara: A bumper jackfruit season has brought little joy to Joy Kaniyamparambil, a 79-year-old farmer in Edakkara, who is racing to clear the fruits from his trees before wild elephants claim the harvest.

Joy and his family have lived for decades at Udhirakulam Udumpoyil, a settlement bordering the Kariyammuriyam forest. While elephant raids on crops are not uncommon in the area, this is the first time they have seen a wild elephant enter their homestead specifically to feast on jackfruits.

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The other night, an elephant broke through the fence surrounding the property, wandered into the homestead and pulled down jackfruits from three trees to devour them. The incident has convinced Joy that the animals will keep returning now that they have discovered the seasonal bounty in his backyard.

Rather than risk another encounter, the elderly farmer has decided to harvest the remaining jackfruits prematurely. He has already begun distributing the fruits to neighbours and others and plans to clear every jackfruit from the trees, fearing that leaving them hanging would only lure elephants back and endanger his family.

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This is not the first time Joy has suffered at the hands of wild elephants. Over the years, herds have repeatedly strayed onto his homestead and farmland, destroying crops, including coconut, arecanut, and banana. Though 79 years old, Joy still earns his livelihood through farming.

Although a protective fence was installed along the forest boundary to prevent elephant incursions, it has long ceased to function. Residents fear the problem will worsen with the strengthening monsoon, as heavy rains make it difficult to detect elephants approaching residential areas at night. During the monsoon last year, elephant herds had ventured as far as Manakkad and Nallamthanni, spreading fear among villagers.