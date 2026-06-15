Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Kerala grapples with a severe fiscal crunch, the state exchequer has received a significant boost with revenues rising by ₹5,629 crore during the first two months of the new financial year. The sharp increase, driven largely by a revival in market activity rather than any policy interventions, offers a measure of optimism for the newly elected UDF government.

The state’s revenue, which stood at ₹16,667 crore during April–May last year, has climbed to ₹22,296 crore in the corresponding period this year. The surge, however, cannot be attributed to the UDF government, which assumed office only on May 18. Economists attribute the improvement primarily to a revival in market activity. The impressive revenue growth has come despite a slowdown in bureaucratic functioning during the election period, making the April–May figures an encouraging indicator for the state’s finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant contributor to the rise in GST receipts was the ₹3,502 crore received from the Centre in April towards settlement of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST). However, Kerala had also received ₹2,253 crore under the same head during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, resulting in an additional gain of ₹1,249 crore this year. This suggests that the overall revenue increase cannot be attributed solely to higher IGST settlement. IGST is the tax levied on inter-state transactions and is shared between the Centre and the states.

In just the first two months of the financial year, Kerala has already realised 14% of its projected annual tax revenue. GST collections alone have increased by ₹1,968 crore, while non-tax revenue too has risen by ₹1,259 crore. Notably, this growth has come despite the previous government’s Budget, presented in January ahead of the Assembly elections, introducing no major tax hikes.