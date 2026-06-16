Kasaragod town police have arrested a youth for allegedly sexually assaulting his former girlfriend after she recently got married. Police identified the accused as Vishuprasad (26), a resident within the Vidyanagar Police Station.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Kasaragod town on Sunday, July 14. Vishnuprasad allegedly called the 20-year-old woman to the lodge under the pretext of discussing a matter and then assaulted her.

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After the woman went missing for several hours, her family members began searching for her and eventually traced her to the lodge. She later told her relatives that her former boyfriend had assaulted her, prompting them to file a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the Kasaragod Town Police registered a case. The police took the woman’s statement and questioned Vishnuprasad for long hours before arresting him late Monday night.