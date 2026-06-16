Mananthavadi: The Kalpetta Fast Track Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 14 years of jail time and imposed a fine of ₹1.3 lakh for sexually assaulting his underage daughter.

Judge KR Sunilkumar found the accused guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

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The incident occurred in November 2023 while the man was looking after his daughter at their home. He- under the influence of alcohol- subjected his daughter to recurring harassment. Whenever she tried to resist, he would beat her up brutally.

Though the child had repeatedly complained to her mother, vaguely referring to the sexual assaults and intimidation by her father, the abuse remained undisclosed, said Public Prosecutor G Babitha. As the girl's mother is blind and the child felt unsafe at home, she later moved to a relative's house.

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The girl eventually revealed her ordeal to an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker who visited the tribal settlement. The ASHA worker subsequently reported the matter to the police."

Following the complaint, Vellamunda Police Station Sub-Inspector P N Muraleedharan registered the case and initiated the investigation. The probe was later handed over to Sub-Inspector M P Shaji, who completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet before the court.