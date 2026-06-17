The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken in the investigation into the death of one-and-a-half-year-old Arshit, who succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by his mother’s live-in partner, Ashkar, in Nedumangad.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M, while considering a suo motu public interest litigation, directed the state to file a report in the form of an affidavit indicating the steps taken so far in connection with the case.

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The court stated, “The Government Pleader is directed to file a report in the form of an affidavit indicating the steps taken so far with regard to the tragic death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child suffering weeks of horrific systematic torture in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly by his stepfather. The report regarding the progress of the investigation made so far shall also be placed in a sealed envelope.”

When the matter came up for hearing, the court orally observed that there were allegations of inaction on the part of the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), despite the child’s grandmother alerting authorities about possible abuse of the child by the mother’s partner.

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“Specific allegation is that the District Child Protection Officer of Thiruvananthapuram had not taken steps despite the child’s grandmother specifically informing them in advance about what was happening,” the court noted.

The Government Pleader appeared for the state authorities, including the State Police Chief and the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD). It was further submitted that the Secretary of the Social Justice Department is also a necessary party, as the department implements welfare activities and directions of the WCD.

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Recording the submission, the court impleaded the Secretary of the Social Justice Department as an additional respondent. Notice was also issued to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA), which has been arrayed as a respondent.

The matter has been posted for hearing after two weeks.

(With LiveLaw inputs)