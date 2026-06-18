Thiruvananthapuram: A suspected case of MPox has been reported in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday.

The suspected infection was detected in a native of Thiruvananthapuram who recently arrived from a Gulf country. The case came to light after samples collected during a pre-surgical examination raised concerns.

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Health officials have collected additional samples and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation. The infection can only be confirmed after the test results are received from the institute.

The patient has been placed under observation, and health authorities are monitoring the situation closely.