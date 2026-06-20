Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide protection to Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who shot to fame during the Maha Kumbh celebrations. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Friday ordered the Station House Officer of the Central Police Station, Ernakulam, to ensure adequate protection for Monalisa's life while hearing a petition filed by her.

"I am, prima facie, satisfied that the petitioner ought to be afforded protection for her life. Accordingly, there will be a direction to the second respondent to provide adequate protection to the life of the petitioner, pending disposal of the writ petition," the court observed.

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The case has been posted for further consideration on July 10. Monalisa approached the High Court alleging that she had become the target of hate campaigns on mainstream media and social media platforms after marrying Farmaan, a Muslim man.

According to her petition, protests were organised against the couple, during which photographs of her and her husband were allegedly burned and beaten with slippers in public. She also claimed to have received threatening messages from unidentified individuals.

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One of the messages, received in Hindi, allegedly warned her that she would be shot for marrying a Muslim man and referred to her fame during the Mahakumbh Mela.

Citing threats to her safety, Monalisa sought police protection from the High Court. Monalisa gained national attention during the Maha Kumbh celebrations last year after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands at the event went viral on social media.

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The latest petition comes amid a series of legal proceedings involving the couple. In March this year, while in Kerala for a film shoot, Monalisa sought police assistance alleging that her family opposed her relationship with Farmaan. The couple later got married.

Subsequently, Monalisa's father filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh police alleging that Farmaan had abducted her. The couple then approached the Kerala High Court seeking legal protection.

Earlier this month, the High Court granted Farmaan one-month transit bail, enabling him to approach courts in Madhya Pradesh and seek regular bail in connection with the case.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)