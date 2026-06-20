Kottayam police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employees on duty, accusing them of causing power cuts in the Karukachal area while FIFA World Cup matches were being broadcast. Two KSEB employees — Vazhoor native Manoj Kumar and Karukachal native Sabu — were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday. The accused, identified as Karukachal native Rolfy, intercepted a KSEB vehicle near Mulepeedika by blocking its path with his scooter.

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According to the complaint, Rolfy verbally abused KSEB field officers Manoj and Sabu, blaming them for recurring power outages in the area during the ongoing World Cup matches. When the officers stepped out of the vehicle, he allegedly confronted them and punched Manoj in the face.

After the altercation, Rolfy rode his scooter to the KSEB section office at Pathanad. There, he confronted Jobin, who was on night-duty at the office, and continued hurling abuses at him. He is also accused of obstructing the officials from carrying out their duties.

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Following a complaint lodged at the Karukachal police station, police registered a case and subsequently arrested Rolfy. He has since been remanded in judicial custody.

A police officer at Karukachal said the accused had been involved in verbal altercations elsewhere before confronting the KSEB officials, allegedly over power disruptions during World Cup matches.