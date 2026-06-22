Thodupuzha: For 42 years, Raju has driven his autorickshaw without a single case of drunken driving or misconduct. But a brief encounter with a vlogger, followed by a video shared on social media, has left the driver fighting to protect his reputation and livelihood.

“If they suspected that I was drunk, they should have immediately informed the police. The police would have arrived, conducted a breathalyser test, and taken action if I had been found guilty. I do not drink. I have been driving since 1982, and not even a minor case has been registered against me for drunken driving or any other offence. It was with this confidence that I said I would hand over my vehicle and pay Rs. 1 lakh if they could prove that I was driving under the influence of alcohol,” Raju said.

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The autorickshaw driver says a vlogger humiliated him after an interaction between them was recorded and later circulated widely on social media.

The incident occurred a week ago when the vlogger boarded Raju’s autorickshaw after he had completed a trip from the plantation area to Thodupuzha. She asked him to take her to ‘Zudio’, but Raju said he was unaware of the location as he rarely takes trips through the town.

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He told the passenger he did not know the place and explained that he had stopped only because she had signalled for a ride during the rain. According to Raju, the vlogger then questioned him, saying, “How can someone who drives an autorickshaw not know this place? Are you drunk?” She then took out her phone and began recording the interaction.

“I have diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol issues. I told them repeatedly that I do not drink, but they did not listen,” Raju said. He added that he was scared the young man accompanying the vlogger might physically attack him.

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Raju said the video, which spread widely on social media, affected his livelihood as several people became hesitant to hire his autorickshaw. Though he has lodged a complaint with the police, he said he cannot pursue further legal action because he cannot afford a lawyer.

The autorickshaw, purchased through a loan, requires him to pay around Rs. 7,000 as a monthly instalment. He also incurs significant medical expenses.

Raju’s only plea is that the livelihoods of ordinary workers should not be destroyed by actions taken without knowing the reality of a situation.