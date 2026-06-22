Kasaragod: In an apparent threat to freedom of the press, DYFI state president V Vaseef warned mediapersons of violent retaliation if they continue "turning society against the organisation" with "baseless reports".

The controversial speech was made during the DYFI district conference held at Padapu in Bedadka panchayat after media reported that the delegates from several block committees questioned the handling of funds collected in the names of slain DYFI activists Ouf Abdul Rahman of Kanhangad and Mohammed Rafeeq of Mogral Puthur, and sought greater transparency in the organisation's finances.

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"I told a media person not to repeatedly broadcast false reports and attribute them to discussions in our committees. Even we are shocked by such reporting. I told him that he would have to look after his own safety; we cannot take responsibility for that," Vaseef said.

He then added: "If an organisation that works for society and serves as a force of resistance is relentlessly abused and defamed, and if attempts are made to turn society against it, we cannot be expected to stand by patiently with folded arms forever. No one should assume that we will."

He was addressing a public meeting held as part of the District conference on Sunday.

Vaseef accused some media organisations of attempting to malign the youth organisation through what he described as false reporting.

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"There are cameras in front of me, so I want to tell media persons this: you may criticise us, but do not make criticism your sole purpose. Do not mistake criticism for abuse. Please do not devote your time only to criticising and abusing us," he said.

"If you think you can weaken this organised youth movement... You are mistaken. If you think this organisation can be paralysed with four news reports, you are wrong," he said

According to the reports, questions were raised over why a memorial has not yet been built for Ouf Abdul Rahman (30), who was stabbed to death in Kanhangad on December 23, 2020, two days after the local body elections. Representatives also reportedly sought clarity on the use of funds collected after the 2008 murder of Mohammed Rafeeq of Mogral Puthur.

Delegates from Kasaragod, Udma, Nileshwar and Cheruvathur block committees reportedly questioned the absence of detailed accounts and raised concerns about transparency in financial matters. Some participants also reportedly alleged that action taken in earlier cases involving financial irregularities had been limited to minor disciplinary measures.

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The reports maligning DYFI went viral because they came in the wake of the controversy surrounding Payyannur fund misappropriation.

DYFI leaders, however, strongly rejected suggestions of any financial impropriety in Kasaragod.

Former Kanhangad block president Vipin said funds collected for Ouf Abdul Rahman's family had been deposited in fixed-deposit accounts in the names of his wife, mother and two children.

"In two phases, around ₹40 lakh was transferred to the family. The money was deposited as fixed deposits in the names of his wife and mother. Another ₹7.5 lakh each was deposited in the names of his two sons for their expenses. The family has already withdrawn that money," he said.

Another district leader of DYFI said the delay in constructing a memorial had nothing to do with the funds. "Ouf's family informed us that a roadside memorial structure would be against their religious beliefs. We purchased land from one of Ouf's relatives, but the family did not want a memorial topped with the DYFI star. We are now considering establishing a library instead. The discussion at the conference was about the progress of that project, not about any missing funds," the leader said.

Regarding Mohammed Rafeeq, DYFI leaders said funds raised in his name were utilised to construct the Rafeeq Memorial Hall at the district committee office. At the same time, a portion of the funds was also given to his family.

"About ₹10 lakh was transferred to Rafeeq's family. The remaining amount was used for the memorial hall. A separate roadside memorial is yet to be built because suitable land has not been identified," the leader said.

DYFI leaders maintained that the discussions at the conference centred on the status of memorial projects and not on allegations of fund misappropriation.

DYFI appoints jailed convict in police bomb attack case as office-bearer

DYFI has elected a man currently serving a prison sentence for attacking a police party with a bomb as a member of its Payyannur block committee.

T C V Nandakumar, who is lodged in prison following his conviction in the case, was elected treasurer of the DYFI Payyannur block committee. He had served as the organisation's joint secretary in the previous committee.

Nandakumar is serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for hurling a bomb at a police party on August 1, 2012, during protests against the arrest of CPM leader P Jayarajan in connection with the murder of Ariyil Shukoor.

Nandakumar and V K Nishad, a Payyannur municipal councillor-elect, were convicted and sentenced in the case on November 25, 2025.

Apart from being elected treasurer, a message sent from prison by Nandakumar and former block secretary Nishad was also read out at the DYFI conference. Nandakumar is also reportedly an accused in a separate murder case.