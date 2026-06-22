Rajakkad: The local body authorities at Rajakkad in Idukki found currency notes worth over ₹1 lakh in the bag of a homeless vagabond after his death. He had been wandering in the area for several years. Puthusseriyil Sasi (64), of Panachikuzhi in Rajakkad, died a few days ago following some kidney-related ailments.

Sasi, who neither had a family nor a house, had been spending the nights on the verandah of the school near the Christuraja Forane Church at Rajakkad and kept his clothes and other belongings in a room adjacent to the Kaleeckal Jewellery in the town.

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When Sasi developed kidney ailments, and his condition worsened, he was taken to a private hospital in Rajakkad under the purview of Rajakkad panchayat president Kingini Rajendran, vice-president Benny Palakkad, and Town ward member Joshy Kanyakkuzhy, and was later admitted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam. Subsequently, he was shifted to District Hospital, Thodupuzha, where he died during treatment.

After Sasi’s death, the panchayat authorities checked his bag, which was kept in the room near the jewellery and found the currency notes. The notes, amounting to Rs 1,15,751, will be handed over to Sasi’s relatives, the authorities said.