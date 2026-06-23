Munnar: Authorities have resumed the eviction of roadside encroachments in Munnar town after a prolonged lull, demolishing 16 commercial establishments near the Botanical Garden on Monday.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of the Devikulam Sub-Collector. Although notices were served three days earlier directing occupants to vacate the area, the traders failed to comply, prompting officials to proceed with the demolition.

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Only one establishment was exempted from the drive after securing a stay order from the High Court on the grounds that its removal would affect the owner's livelihood.

The action comes amid growing concerns over landslide risks as the monsoon intensifies in the hill station. Authorities had earlier identified the area as vulnerable to landslides. During the previous monsoon season, a major landslide near the site buried a lorry and claimed the life of its driver.

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The old Munnar Government College building, which suffered extensive damage during the devastating 2018 floods, is also located in the vicinity, further underscoring the area's vulnerability.

Taking these factors into account, the Idukki District Collector, who also serves as Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, had directed the removal of roadside commercial establishments from the area. The issue was also discussed at a recent all-party meeting convened to address Munnar's worsening traffic congestion.

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Officials said similar enforcement measures would continue in the coming days to ensure smooth traffic flow and remove encroachments from public spaces.

The eviction drive was carried out jointly by the Revenue, Police and Panchayat departments under the leadership of Devikulam Sub-Collector V M Arya, Munnar Police Inspector J Binod Kumar and the Panchayat Secretary.