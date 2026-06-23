Kochi: The Kochi-Lakshadweep seaplane wing collided with a docked fishing vessel at the Kavaratti jetty amid rough weather conditions during a trial run.

The incident involved a Canadian-built Viking DHC-6-400 Twin Otter amphibious aircraft operated by SkyHop Aviation, which had landed safely in the Kavaratti lagoon as part of the ongoing trial operations. According to sources, the aircraft was securely moored to the jetty after landing on Monday. However, strong winds and heavy sea swells caused the mooring rope to snap, leading the aircraft to slowly drift from the jetty.

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The visuals of the incident surfaced, and it showed the crew managed to board the aircraft before it drifted fully, but before they could regain full control, the 19-seater seaplane swung toward one side of the jetty. During the drift, one of its wings struck MFV Bluefin, a boat that was docked nearby. By that time, the pilot gained full control of the aircraft and prevented further damage.

The collision caused damage to both the aircraft's wing and the boat. While the extent of the damage is yet to be officially assessed, preliminary indications suggest that it is not severe.

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A technical team from Kochi has reached Kavaratti to inspect the aircraft and evaluate the damage. Following the assessment and necessary safety checks, the seaplane is expected to be flown back to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), where the damaged components will be replaced.

Officials have not yet indicated whether the incident will significantly affect the ongoing trial schedule for the Kochi-Lakshadweep seaplane service. A final decision on the resumption of trial operations will be taken after the technical team's detailed evaluation.

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The trials, which began in mid-May with the active coordination of CIAL, the Lakshadweep Administration, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), are part of the Union Government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme. The project aims to establish India's first mainland-to-archipelago commercial seaplane service, linking Kochi with five remote islands: Agatti, Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Kadmat, and Kiltan.

The aircraft is uniquely suited for the region's geography, where full-length conventional runways are impossible to construct without disrupting fragile coral ecosystems. Capable of landing directly on water lagoons, the seaplane is expected to reduce travel time between Kochi and Kavaratti from an 18-hour ferry ride to just about 80 minutes, dramatically transforming island tourism, regional economics, and emergency medical evacuations. Official flight operations will commence only after the trials are completed.