Kochi: A 16-year-old boy who had been missing since a major fire gutted a motorcycle spare parts showroom in Kanjiramattom in Kochi last week was found dead on Tuesday in an abandoned house near his residence. The deceased has been identified as Sreehari, who was the prime suspect in the arson case being investigated by the Mulanthuruthy police.

According to police, Sreehari's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a vacant house located just a few hundred metres from his home. Preliminary findings suggest the body was three to four days old, indicating that the death likely occurred a day or two after the fire incident.

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The body was discovered by the owner of the abandoned property, who had arrived at the house along with officials from the Kerala State Electricity Board to inspect an electricity connection. Upon noticing a foul smell coming from inside the building, they conducted a search and found the body.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated further proceedings. Statements are being recorded from family members, and Sreehari's father, an autorickshaw driver, has been called to the police station as part of the investigation.

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The teenager had come under police scrutiny following a major fire that destroyed a bike spare parts and repair showroom in Kanjiramattom in the early hours of June 10. CCTV footage from the night of the incident allegedly showed the teen arriving at the premises carrying a bottle and a cigarette shortly before the showroom caught fire. Soon after the fire broke out, he was seen running from the spot in the visual.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the establishment, destroying costly mechanical equipment, electrical wiring and portions of the building's ceiling. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mulanthuruthy and Thripunithura battled the flames for several hours before bringing the fire under control.

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Prior to that incident, the teen was reportedly caught by the local residents and shopowners, who accused him of drug abuse and questioned him. It is suspected whether he set the shop on fire in revenge.

The police said that Sreehari had not immediately left the area after the incident. Police inquiries revealed that he remained in the locality the following day and had spent the night at a neighbour’s house situated just two doors away from the abandoned building where his body was later found. He reportedly left the house around noon the next day.

“As discussions and allegations regarding his involvement in the fire began spreading in the locality, he panicked and did not return home," a senior police officer said.

Although the family had informed authorities that the teenager was missing, police initially treated him as an absconding accused in the arson case rather than as a missing person.

“We are yet to determine whether the fire was a deliberate act or the result of an accident. There was no known history of enmity between Sreehari and the showroom owner. But the visual showing his presence turned him into a suspect. We are examining the possibility that he may have entered the premises to collect oil or another material and that a spark from a cigarette or lighter may have accidentally triggered the blaze. So we thought the boy had absconded, fearing arrest,” said a police officer.

The inquest formalities are underway at the house where his body was found. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.