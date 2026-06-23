Kasaragod: Thwaha Ahmed Al-Azhari, one of the most influential Sunni Muslim scholars in north Kerala and coastal Karnataka, passed away on Tuesday. He was 78. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was a member of the Samastha Central Mushawar, the highest decision-making body of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, an influential body of Sunni scholars. He was also the president of the Kasaragod district committee of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and qazi (chief jurist) of Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru), Udupi and Keezhur in Kasaragod district. He was also vice-president of the Dakshina Kannada Jamiyyathul Ulama.

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For decades, Al-Azhari occupied a central place in the religious, educational and social life of the region. Widely regarded as one of the foremost figures in Islamic education in Kasaragod district, he guided generations of students, scholars and community leaders. As a qazi, he provided religious leadership to more than 200 mahals across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Keezhur and Kunjathur.

Known for combining scholarship with simplicity, Al-Azhari was born into a distinguished family of scholars and qazis. He was the son of Qaziyar Muhammad Kunhi Haji and Aisha, daughter of Chembirika Qazi Muhammad Kunhi Haji.

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He became the district president of Samastha in 2013 following the death of T K M Bava Musliyar.

A prolific scholar, he also authored books in Malayalam and Urdu.

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Al-Azhari is survived by his wife, K Rahmathunnisa; sons Muhammad, Hussain Rahmani and Abubacker Siddique Hudavi; and daughters Fathima and Aisha.

His body will be kept for public homage at his residence, Qaziarakam House in Thalangara, from 4 pm on Tuesday. The burial will take place at 11 am on Wednesday at the Darunnoor Education Centre - Kashipatna (DECK) in Dakshina Kannada district.