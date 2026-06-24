Kollam: The Kottarakara Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver of the tipper lorry that overturned onto a bus stop at Mukkonimukku, Neduvathoor, early Tuesday morning, killing three people and injuring several others. The deceased are Parthipan (15), a Class 10 student, Harilal (54), an insurance agent, and Ajayakumar (50), a KSRTC mechanic. All were natives of Neeleswaram.

The driver, Nisar (40) of Chavara, sustained multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital under police surveillance. Further legal action will be taken based on medical opinion, police said.

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Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department has suspended MVI Sudhin Gopi, AMVI Sharat S Kumar, and Karunagappally Sub RTO for issuing a fitness certificate for the lorry despite existing defects. Disciplinary action has been initiated against them.

Locals alleged that the lorry was speeding when it swerved to avoid hitting a bike, lost control and crashed into a wall before hitting people waiting at the bus stop. Around 12 people, including students and office-goers, were present at the time. Some people narrowly escaped after noticing the vehicle losing control and running away in time.

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Several people were trapped under debris and sand and were rescued by residents, fire force personnel from Kottarakara and Kundara, and police. Two victims died on the way to hospital, while one died during treatment.