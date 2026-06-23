Residents of Mukkonimukku at Neduvathoor, who rushed to the Kottarakkara accident scene, froze for a moment at what lay before them on Tuesday morning. They had heard a loud thud and screams for help.

The heavily-loaded truck that ran into students and office-goers who waited at the bus stop overturned and buried people underneath the debris. The residents, recovering themselves from the horrific sight, toiled through bricks and earth to retrieve people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident claimed three lives, including that of a 15-year-old school boy. Eyewitnesses said the lorry was speeding and tried to swerve after noticing a two-wheeler, before hitting a wall and overturning onto people waiting at the bus stop.

Residents at the spot of the accident. Photo: Special Arrangement

The deceased are Parthipan (15), a Class 10 student, Harilal (54), an insurance agent and Ajayakumar (50), a KSRTC mechanic. All are natives of Neeleswaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aromal, a youth who was among the first to begin rescue efforts, said he was on his way to the gym with his brother when he noticed the accident scene. "I first saw the truck and thought it had crashed into the wall. But then a woman in her 20s alerted us that children were trapped under the earth and bricks that had fallen from the vehicle," Aromal told Onmanorama. "At the time, few people were present on the road and most of those who witnessed the accident were in shock," he added.

Aromal said they initially spotted two boys submerged in mud and tried to pull them out. "We were struggling due to the heavy stones and soil. The private bus that was supposed to carry the students to their respective stops arrived at that time and helped us. It took us 20 minutes to pull out the two boys," Aromal said.

Residents at the spot of the accident. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the boys was taken to a nearby taluk hospital in an autorickshaw, while another teenager, who was critically injured, was shifted to a private hospital in a passing car. Aromal said he also saw the truck driver trapped inside the vehicle, but was unable to rescue him as the front portion was badly damaged.

"The woman further told me that several victims were trapped under the overturned lorry and debris. I also found a damaged bike at the spot, with its rider missing," he said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the site within 10 minutes of being alerted and first pulled out the truck driver, Nisar, a native of Chavara. "We then used a rope to try and lift the vehicle but failed. Then an earth-mover was brought to lift the lorry, remove the debris and recover those trapped underneath," a fire force personnel said.

Two teenagers, Navaneeth (13) and Jibimol (14), also sustained injuries and are currently under treatment.

Residents said the victims were initially difficult to identify due to the intensity of the injuries. "They were covered in mud and their limbs were severed and crushed. Harilal, an insurance agent and part-time tutor, was identified through a document found in his clothing," Aromal said.

Residents helped transport the injured to nearby hospitals and remained there until treatment updates were available. The bus stop, located adjacent to a house wall at a road intersection, and a nearby electricity post were damaged in the impact. Residents said the area usually sees traffic mainly during school and college hours in the morning.