Thrissur: The special investigation team probing the Thriprayar robbery case, in which victims were allegedly lured with the promise of converting cash into US dollars before being attacked and robbed, has arrested a key accused from Bengaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Nabeel (26), a native of Muthuvaloor in Areekode, Malappuram. Known in criminal circles as "Kattar" Nabeel, he was taken into custody while allegedly preparing to leave for Dubai with his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Nabeel played a central role in the robbery targeting Congress panchayat member Mohammed Rafi of Vilayur, Pattambi, and his associates. The victims were allegedly lured to a location near Amalath Kulangara Temple in Thriprayar under the guise of a dollar exchange transaction before being attacked and robbed.

Investigators, however, believe that the operation was primarily orchestrated by another accused, Ranjith, who remains absconding. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabeel was tracked down to a luxury villa in Bengaluru after an extensive investigation. Police said he attempted to escape after noticing the officers, but was caught following a brief chase. He was subsequently brought to Kerala for further interrogation.

So far, only two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Several others believed to be involved in the crime are still on the run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police estimate that Mohammed Rafi and his associates lost around ₹16 lakh in the robbery, which was allegedly executed under the pretext of facilitating a US dollar exchange deal.