Kozhikode: Chief Minister V D Satheesan may be confident of securing UDF approval for the proposed reduction in taxes on low-alcohol beverages, but mounting opposition from influential Muslim organisations is placing the ruling Front under growing pressure. With the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and several major religious bodies openly questioning the move, the controversy has emerged as a significant political challenge for the government.

Following strong reservations expressed by the IUML, the second-largest constituent of the UDF, several prominent Muslim organisations have also come out against the proposal, placing the government on the defensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both factions of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala, and sections of the Mujahid movement have voiced strong criticism of the Budget announcement, arguing that it contradicts ongoing efforts to curb substance abuse in the state.

In an editorial published in Chandrika, the mouthpiece of the IUML, party state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had earlier expressed concern over the proposed tax concessions. Referring to the state's anti-drug campaign, Operation Thoofan, he wrote that concerns arising from the alcohol tax concessions announced in the Budget must be addressed and resolved, indicating the IUML's firm position on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EK faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama also criticised the proposal in a strongly worded editorial published in its newspaper 'Suprabhatham'. The editorial argued that the Budget announcement cannot be viewed merely as a tax reform measure and warned that it could increase the availability of alcohol. It further stated that the policy could adversely affect public health and the future of the younger generation, urging the government to take seriously the objections raised by religious organisations, social groups and political parties.

The editorial also highlighted allegations raised by the Opposition that the tax revision was intended to benefit liquor giant Bacardi. It noted that the reportedly swift movement of files and administrative procedures related to the tax concession had added to public suspicion surrounding the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the pressure on the government, the article pointed out that concerns have also emerged from within the ruling front itself, citing the responses of Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the remarks of AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and observations made by former KPCC president V M Sudheeran.

The AP faction of Samastha had earlier objected to the proposal as well. Meanwhile, Mujahid leader and Palayam Juma Masjid Chief Imam Dr Hussein Madavoor demanded that the government withdraw the decision immediately, stating that it violates the coalition's election promise to reduce alcohol availability.

Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Ameer P Mujeeb Rahman also criticised the proposal, arguing that it would lead to increased alcohol consumption and weaken the government's own campaign against substance abuse. He called on the authorities to reconsider and withdraw the measure.

With criticism emerging not only from opposition groups but also from influential religious organisations and key allies within the UDF, the government faces growing pressure to revisit its proposed liquor tax concessions.