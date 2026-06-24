Lalu Markose, a native of Kakkoor, Ernakulam, approaches farming with military discipline and strategy. He identifies profitable crops, adopts scientific farming methods, and utilises marketing opportunities for his mixed farming. Lalu has returned to his long-cherished dream after a long service in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is now focusing more on short-term crops like tubers, including sweet potato, yam, colocasia, and lesser yam, which he cultivates extensively.

Sweet potato is cultivated as a sole crop on one and a half acres. Yam has been supported by trellises wherever possible on seven acres. Colocasia cultivation covers 3500 plants. Other income streams include cocoa, mangosteen, rambutan, banana, and coconut, as well as vegetables. Lalu states that while cocoa and fruits are long-term investments, tuber crops are profitable, providing good returns in a short period. Many have not noticed that crops like colocasia, lesser yam, yam, and sweet potato have fetched good prices recently. Last year, sweet potatoes fetched an average of ₹70 per kg, and the same price continues this year. Colocasia also fetches an average of ₹70 per kg, and yams fetch up to ₹56 per kg. Marketing is easy due to the availability of auction markets organised by farmer groups.

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Sweetness of income

Initially, due to concerns about diabetes, people avoided sweet potatoes, despite its name suggesting sweetness. However, today, diabetics search for it. This interest is attributed to its relatively low glycemic index (a measure of how quickly blood sugar levels rise after consumption). It's a misconception that only the older generation has an affinity for sweet potato; young people looking to manage their weight are also interested.

Researchers state that people with high blood pressure can also consume sweet potato due to its high potassium-to-sodium ratio. In short, it has found a place in the 'health food' category and is rapidly gaining popularity. Lalu points out that the ability to harvest within a short period, minimal cultivation costs, and less pest infestation compared to tapioca are advantages for sweet potato. Currently, all commercially cultivated sweet potato varieties are released by the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) in Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram. Lalu has cultivated the Bhoosona and Bhukrishna varieties on his one-and-a-half acres. Bhoosona is orange, while Bhukrishna's tubers are violet. Cuttings are used for planting, with a spacing of 2.5 feet between rows.

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In the past, traditional varieties cultivated in our region produced tubers at every node of the spreading vines. However, new varieties, like yams, produce tubers only at the base. Isolated small tubers may appear on the vines. Fertilisation involves applying poultry manure and ash. Subsequently, 2.5 grams of nitrogen, 5 grams of phosphorus, and 7.5 grams of potash are applied to each plant three times. Further fertiliser application is minimal. While new varieties are said to be harvested in 3 months, Lalu's harvest takes place in the fifth month, possibly due to variations in the soil and climate.

Lalu mentions that plants yielding an average of 5 kg, with tubers weighing over one kilogram, are not uncommon. Bhoosona and Bhukrishna varieties are said to yield 8 tons per acre, with Lalu assuring 5-6 tons. Alongside these, the farmer also cultivates traditional sweet potato varieties. Not only has he cultivated them as a sole crop on one and a half acres, but he has also used sweet potato vines as mulch across the entire cultivated area.

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Colocasia Cultivation is Profitable

Gajendra is the preferred variety of colocasia. All 3500 plants cultivated this year are of the Gajendra variety. Gajendra, released by the Kovvur Horticulture Station in Andhra Pradesh over three decades ago, remains a favourite among farmers in states including Kerala. A key characteristic of Gajendra is its low oxalate content, which can cause itching. Poultry manure is also the basal fertiliser for Colocasia. Although the harvest typically occurs after 8 months, it can begin as early as 5.5 months. Late-maturing ones are saved for seeds. The main investment in colocasia cultivation is for seeds.

To plant 1000 colocasia plants, 1000 kg of seeds are required. However, at harvest, an average of 5 kg per plant is obtained. At ₹70 per kg, this yields ₹350 per plant, resulting in a profit of ₹250 after deducting expenses. Lalu states that colocasia is more profitable than banana cultivation. African and Neelakkachil varieties of yams are mainly cultivated. These also receive organic manure as basal dressing. The vines need to be tied up as they grow. Harvest is at 9 months, with a yield of 6-7 kg per plant. Although not as popular as other tuber crops, lesser yam also has good market demand.

It is a good source of carbohydrates and has medicinal properties. Harvest is usually after 7-8 months. Besides traditional varieties, some lesser yam varieties from CTCRI are also being experimented with. Most tuber crops fetch a higher price when sold as seeds. Lalu prepares seeds using the traditional method, soaking them in cow dung slurry and curing them for about one and a half months. Among vegetables, amaranth is the most profitable.

Cultivation and harvest can be done at any time except during heavy monsoon rains. The variety cultivated is Amaranthus Red. Harvest begins on the 30th day after planting and is completed within 45 days. The price ranges from ₹30 to ₹40 per kg. Lalu has had days when he harvested up to 60 kg. Amaranth is also planted as an intercrop with colocasia. Colocasia seeds are sown along with amaranth seeds. Amaranth acts as a mulch, protecting the colocasia from intense heat. By the time the colocasia grows, the amaranth harvest is complete. As amaranth grows by utilising the nutrients provided to the colocasia, the cultivation cost for amaranth is also very low.

Lalu shifted to cocoa cultivation after losing over 100 mature nutmeg trees to floods. Out of 1200 plants, 400 are mature trees, and the rest are also nearing harvest. Alongside all this, arecanut, coconut, mangosteen, rambutan, and bananas can be seen everywhere in this mixed farming landscape, bearing the mark of Lalu's hard work. Lalu emphasizes that one can achieve year-round benefits in agriculture and the market only by shifting to multi-crop cultivation instead of relying on a single crop.

Phone: 9446121607