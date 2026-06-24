Kasaragod: The Additional Sessions Court-II, Kasaragod, has sentenced two men to one year of rigorous imprisonment for transporting 5.5 kg of cannabis on a motorcycle.

Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabhanu also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on the convicts. In default of payment, they will have to undergo an additional two months of imprisonment.

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The convicts are Shafi (34), alias Kalanthar, of KK Nagar at Kannadippara in Kayyar village in Kasaragod district, and Sandesh B (27) of Peranabail near Beeranthadka in Dakshina Kannada district.

The case relates to the seizure of 5.5 kg of cannabis from a Karnataka-registered motorcycle at Chukkiyadukka in Manjeshwar village around 2 pm on September 20, 2021.

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Under the NDPS Act, up to 1 kg of cannabis is classified as a small quantity, while 20 kg and above is treated as a commercial quantity. The quantity involved in this case falls in the intermediate category, which attracts a punishment of rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

The accused were arrested by a police team led by then Kumbla Sub-Inspector Aneesh V K during a vehicle inspection. The contraband was seized from the motorcycle they were travelling on.

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The investigation was completed by then Kumbla Inspector P Pramod, who filed the charge sheet before the court.

After examining the evidence and witness testimonies presented by the prosecution, the court found both accused guilty and convicted them.

Additional Government Pleader G Chandramohan and Advocate M Chitrakala appeared for the prosecution.

The newly elected UDF government has launched Operation Toofan to combat Kerala's growing drug menace and secure maximum punishment for traffickers.