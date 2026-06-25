The Public Prosecutor representing the state government didn't oppose the bail plea of Harish Kumar, the 9th accused in the case related to the attack on the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials, following which Thiruvananthapuram Sessions court granted him bail on Wednesday.

As per the prosecution case, Harish, along with 300 identifiable persons formed themselves into an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons, and reached in front of Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan's house on May 27 where an ED search was underway in connection with a probe into money laundering charges against the CMRL involving Vijayan's daughter Veena T.

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When the officials boarded the vehicles, the accused persons approached the cars uttering obscene words and exhorted others to kill the officials, and surrounded the vehicles. Harish, then allegedly beat the official using a stick and threw stone towards the car, causing serious injuries to the driver, according to the prosecution.

When the police and the CRPF officials attempted to obstruct the accused, they also attacked the officials with sticks, stones and bricks, causing serious injuries to them and thereby deterred the Enforcement officials and the police party from discharging their official duties.

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The ED had stated that the attack was not spontaneous, but a planned one. The Investigating Officer told the court that witness statements were recorded and most of the weapons allegedly used by the accused for the commission of the offence were recovered.

Sessions Judge Nazeera S observed in the order that though the stick used for the commission of the offence is yet to be recovered, the Public Prosecutor Geena Kumari submitted that further detention of Harish was not required as the investigation has progressed much.

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The court noted that even if Harish is released on bail there is nothing which will adversely affect the investigation. His bail plea was allowed with a set of conditions which include executing bail bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties for the like sum each to the satisfaction of the JFMC-3, Thiruvanathapuram.