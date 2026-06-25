Kochi: In one of the biggest drug seizures under its ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, the Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) seized 18 kilograms of hybrid ganja with an estimated street value of ₹18 crore and arrested a couple allegedly involved in its distribution.

Acting on a specific tip off, the police team intercepted a scooter ridden by the prime accused, Ayush, a native of Arukad in Vypeen, and recovered 1.25 kg of suspected hybrid ganja concealed on the vehicle.

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During subsequent questioning, the police were led to a rented flat in Kunnuvazhi where Ayush was staying. A search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of another 16.50 kg of the contraband, following which his wife, Anagha, was also arrested.

According to the police, the couple had rented the flat just two weeks ago specifically to facilitate the multi-crore drug deal. Preliminary background checks have not revealed any previous criminal records against either of them, though their antecedents are being thoroughly verified.

The operation, led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) KS Sudarshan and Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hardik Meena, was the culmination of a fortnight-long undercover investigation.

Addressing a press conference at the Ernakulam Rural Police Headquarters in Aluva on Thursday, Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) GH Yathish Chandra said the high-grade contraband had originated from outside India. While declining to reveal specific details to avoid jeopardising the ongoing investigation, he said the police had already gathered crucial information regarding the drug's source, the transit route and syndicates behind the operation.

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Responding to a query on whether the consignment could have originated from Thailand, the DIG said such premium variants generally come from there but stressed that the exact place of origin would be confirmed only after detailed interrogation of those involved.

He said the arrested persons were not operating independently but were functioning as mid-level distributors in a larger narcotics network.

“They were clearly wholesalers and could not have arranged such a massive consignment on their own. There are people above them and others below them in the supply chain. Our investigation is focused on identifying every layer of this pyramid-like network, including suppliers, wholesalers, retailers and those involved at the street level,” DIG Yathish Chandra said.

Hybrid ganja is a scientifically cultivated cannabis variant produced by cross-breeding different strains. It is known to produce a stronger and longer-lasting intoxicating effect than conventional marijuana, making it a highly sought-after and expensive substance in the illegal drug market.

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The DIG said the timely seizure had prevented the contraband from reaching thousands of students and young people across Kerala. He added that the Ernakulam police range was now building a comprehensive database to map the entire narcotics supply chain by identifying users, local retailers, wholesalers and kingpins operating within and outside Kerala.

At the same time, he emphasised that the police would distinguish between drug users and traffickers during enforcement.

“Our objective is not to victimise drug users. They should be given access to de-addiction and rehabilitation. Our real target is the peddlers and the organised networks that profit from the illegal drug trade,” he said.