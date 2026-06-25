Kozhikode: Local Self-Government Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K M Shaji on Thursday said that the party's position on the proposed tax concessions for low-alcohol beverages is in line with the stance expressed by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, Shaji said the Chief Minister had clearly outlined the government's position in the Assembly and that the same reflected the Cabinet's stand. He stressed that the IUML does not have a separate or differing position on the matter.

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"The Chief Minister very clearly stated his stand in the Assembly. We have nothing more to say on that. IUML has not expressed any displeasure over it," Shaji said.

His remarks come a day after the Chief Minister informed the Assembly that the budget proposal introducing a new tax regime for low-alcohol beverages would be discussed within the United Democratic Front (UDF). He said the government would proceed with the proposal only if the UDF gives its approval; otherwise, it would not move forward with the plan.

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Shaji also criticised those opposing the proposal, saying it was ironic that those who had "allowed liquor to flow across the state" were now raising objections to the measure.

Responding to questions on the PM SHRI scheme, the minister said the Cabinet sub-committee's report should be allowed to come out and that the government should be given adequate time to take a decision. He described the issue as a policy matter and said the government was examining what could be done going forward.

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"V M Sudheeran, Kanthapuram and others are free to express their views. The government will consider all opinions before taking a final decision," Shaji added.