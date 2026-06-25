The 24th graduation ceremony of Manorama School of Communication (MASCOM) was held in Kottayam on Thursday. Kerala Chief Minister's Secretary Rathan U Kelkar was the chief guest at the event.

Delivering the keynote address, he said that the world will remember those who deliver news with credibility, not those who deliver it first.

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He emphasised that the true mission of journalists is to present facts responsibly and with humanity.

Highlighting the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism, Kelkar noted that AI can now perform a range of tasks, including drafting news reports and speeches. However, he said qualities such as empathy, compassion and ethical judgment continue to distinguish humans from machines.

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He urged students to cultivate curiosity, empathy, adaptability to technology and a commitment to lifelong learning in order to thrive in the rapidly changing media landscape.

The K C Mammen Mappillai Endowment Award for the best student was presented to Abel Mathews Alex. Malayalam Manorama Executive Editor and MASCOM Managing Trustee Jayant Mammen Mathew handed over the award.

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MASCOM Director V M Rajasekhar, Assistant Director S Radhakrishnan and student representative Abel Mathews Alex also addressed the gathering.