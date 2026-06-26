Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly six lakh of Kerala's poorest families could see their monthly ration entitlement shrink by as much as 14 kg if the Centre goes ahead with its proposed amendment to the National Food Security Act, a move that could also cost the state up to one lakh tonnes of rice annually.

The proposed amendment seeks to replace the existing entitlement of 35 kg of foodgrains per Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card with an allocation of 7 kg of rice per individual beneficiary.

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Kerala has 5,94,448 AAY ration cards covering 18,33,360 beneficiaries, with each household averaging 3.08 members. The proposed formula would bring down the average monthly allocation per family from 35 kg to around 21 kg, leaving each household with 14 kg less grain every month.

The impact is expected to be most severe in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Thrissur, which have the highest concentration of AAY cardholders. In Wayanad, most ration shops serve between 400 to 500 yellow card holders. Across the state, every district except Pathanamthitta has more than 30,000 AAY cards, while all districts other than Pathanamthitta and Idukki have over one lakh beneficiaries under the scheme.

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The proposal is expected to have significant social repercussions, as a majority of AAY beneficiaries belong to tribal communities and other Scheduled categories.

The state government has begun assessing the likely impact of the proposed amendment on Kerala's foodgrain allocation. The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has sought detailed data from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Hyderabad, which maintains Kerala's ration distribution database.

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Commenting on the issue, Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said Kerala would press for continuation of the existing system. "The existing system should continue, as the proposal will directly affect 5.94 lakh families. Kerala took a similar stand in 2013, seeking special consideration for the AAY category, and we continue to maintain that position. Once we receive the Centre's communication, we will formally convey our views," the minister said.

Setback for ration dealers too

The proposed amendment is also expected to hit ration dealers, whose commission is linked to the quantity of foodgrains distributed.

At present, dealers distributing 15 to 45 quintals of foodgrains receive a base commission of ₹9,000, besides ₹270 per quintal as assistance, taking the maximum monthly commission to ₹21,000. A reduction in foodgrain allocation would consequently lower their earnings. Ration dealers and their associations have already raised objections to the proposed changes.