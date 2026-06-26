The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has asked the Kerala government to submit a fresh nomination for its representative to the Independent Panel of Experts (IPoE) constituted to carry out the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) of the Mullaperiyar Dam, Kerala Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said on Friday.

The move comes after the Kerala government objected to the unilateral removal of its representative, T R Shivaraj, from the expert panel.

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According to Mons Joseph, he had written to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil protesting against Shivaraj's removal. Kerala's Additional Chief Secretary had also taken up the matter with the Union Jal Shakti Secretary.

Following the state's representations, the Centre has now initiated the process of inducting a new representative from Kerala by requesting a fresh nomination, Mons Joseph said, adding that the Kerala government would soon nominate a suitable expert to represent the state on the panel.