Kozhikode: Three students from two schools in Thamarassery—a Class 10 girl, her Class 12 friend from the same school, and another Class 11 student—have been missing since Thursday, prompting a police search.

According to police, the Class 10 girl left home saying she was going to school but did not reach class. Her school uniform was later found near a rubber plantation close to the school. Investigators later learned that the two boys were also missing. A plantation worker had earlier photographed the three students together before they went missing, and the images helped police identify the group.

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CCTV footage showed the trio leaving Thamarassery on two two-wheelers, crossing the Lakkidi ghat road and heading towards the Karnataka border via Bathery and Muthanga. Police also found that one of the boys had sold his smartphone, while the group switched off their remaining phones, apparently to avoid tracking.

Separate missing person cases have been registered based on complaints filed by the parents. Police, with assistance from the cyber cell and the Karnataka Police, initially launched a search in and around the Mysuru region.

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Meanwhile, police have now received information that the girl is suspected to be at an estate near the Wayanad border. Officials believe the two boys may also be in the same area and searches are currently focused there.