The Centre has informed the Kerala High Court that it would need 45 days to complete the acquisition and initiate compensation process for the landowners involved in the Vizhinjam–Navaikulam Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in Thiruvananthapuram. The members of the Vizhinjam ORR landowners' welfare movement, in March, moved the HC with a prayer to complete the acquisition proceedings and disburse the compensation within a fixed time frame.

Ajith G, President, Vizhinjam ORR landowners welfare movement, said thousands have been enduring hardships for the past four years. "This positive development is the result of the sustained legal efforts made by the collective," he said.

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Earlier, the HC had directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to appear before it. However, when the Secretary failed to appear on the scheduled date, Justice Jayachandran expressed dissatisfaction and ordered the Secretary to appear before the court through video conferencing.

In compliance with the court's direction, Umashankar, IAS, Secretary, MoRTH, appeared before the court online on Tuesday.

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During the hearing, the Secretary informed the court that approval from the Finance Secretary had already been obtained. He further stated that only the approval of the Finance Minister and the subsequent approval of the Union Cabinet remain pending before the compensation process can proceed.

The court observed that the landowners who had surrendered their land for this nationally important project have been suffering for nearly four years. Considering their plight, the court asked whether all necessary approvals for releasing compensation could be obtained within 30 days.

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In response, Umashankar assured the court that all pending approvals required for the release of compensation would be secured within a maximum of 45 days.

The HC has posted the matter for further consideration on August 5 and directed the Secretary to complete all necessary formalities before the next hearing.

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has granted Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Thiruvananthapuram greenfield outer ring road (ORR) project estimated at ₹8,398.46 crore. The EAC has also directed the project proponent to surrender the Environment Clearance (EC) earlier issued for the project to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

In March 2023, the EC for the Southern Ring of the project was issued by the SEIAA. However, the panel declined to grant EC for the Northern stretch citing that the project being a National Highway comes under Category A, for which clearance should be given by the Centre.