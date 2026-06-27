A 26-year-old woman was found hanging in the bedroom of her rented residence in Attukal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The deceased has been identified as Aarathy, a native of Chemmaruthi in Varkala.

According to the FIR registered by the Fort Police, Aarathy, who lived with her husband Athul (32) , is believed to have taken the extreme step between 4.45 pm and 7.15 pm on Friday.

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Following her death, Aarathy's family alleged that she had been subjected to domestic abuse by her husband, Athul (32). "Ever since they got married, he used to assault her. She even sent pictures and videos of her injuries to her mother," her cousin, Venkatesh, told Onmanorama. However, he added that the family was unaware of the extent of the abuse she had allegedly endured.

"Just before she died, she had another argument with her husband. She had sent pictures of her injuries to her mother," Venkatesh said. He alleged that the incident may have driven her to take the extreme step.

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The Fort Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by her mother, Jinu. Police have launched an investigation and are currently questioning Athul.