The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has moved the High Court challenging the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court's order granting bail to Harish Kumar, the 9th accused in the case related to the attack on the ED officials, following a raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence. The ED has also filed a petition to implead in the case in the Sessions Court.

Geena Kumari, the Public Prosecutor representing the state, has faced flak for not objecting to Harish's bail plea. It was alleged that the prosecutor, who was appointed during the LDF tenure intentionally suppressed the statement of facts submitted by the police and allowed Harish to secure bail.

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As per the prosecution case, Harish, along with 300 identifiable persons formed themselves into an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons, and reached in front of Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan's house on May 27 where an ED search was underway in connection with a probe into money laundering charges against the CMRL involving Vijayan's daughter Veena T.

The ED had earlier stated that the crowd attacked the ED team's cars with bricks and iron rods without any provocation. According to the ED, some people conspired for the attack and that it was not a spontaneous reaction. The three cars in which ED search team and CRPF personnel were travelling were attacked and vandalized. One of the drivers of the car suffered eye injury during the attack.

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The Investigating Officer has told the court that witness statements were recorded and most of the weapons allegedly used by the accused for the commission of the offence were recovered.

Sessions Judge Nazeera S observed in the order that though the stick used for the commission of the offence is yet to be recovered, Geena Kumari submitted that further detention of Harish was not required as the investigation has progressed much.

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The statement of facts submitted by the police listed as many as 13 reasons not to grant bail to Harish. It was cited that there are chances of him engaging in similar violent acts and that a probe was underway into allegations of conspiracy. The police also said Harish could collude with the other accused to destroy evidence and disrupt law and order.

It was also pointed out that he could go into hiding and will not cooperate with the investigation. The statement was filed by R Prasanth, CI, Museum police station. The order of the Sessions Court doesn't show prosecutor raising any of these points to resist the bail plea.

There are 25 accused in the case.